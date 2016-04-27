Chris Wallace Is Making Life Tough For All The Candidates, Especially Donald Trump

Fox News Sunday turns 20 on Thursday. The show's anchor, Chris Wallace, sat down with BuzzFeed News to discuss television news, Trump, and the continued importance of the Sunday shows.

WASHINGTON — On Saturdays, Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace sits in a modest office with a thick binder. He sifts through pages of transcripts and news articles and graphics, piecing together a blueprint.

This, the part that comes before the interview, is Wallace’s favorite. Saturdays are the days he likes best.

“To put that all together into a 15-minute cross-examination, which in effect is what it is, is utterly satisfying to me,” Wallace says.

That cross-examination has become Wallace’s hallmark (“But sir!”) during his 13 years at the helm of Fox News Sunday, which marks 20 years on the air this Thursday.

The anniversary arrives at an unusual time in American politics and for Fox News, nearly a year into Donald Trump’s rise. The Republican frontrunner has an unusual effect on institutions like political and media organizations. Because he is so different from the accepted political routine, Trump often exposes hypocrisies, exacerbates quiet tensions, and reveals the existence of principles.

As cable news networks (including Wallace’s own) have faced criticism for their fever-pitch coverage of Trump, Wallace is having a bit of a moment. His show delivers news. He’s cross-examined all the presidential candidates but one (Hillary Clinton). The debates he moderates with Megyn Kelly and Bret Baier are considered the strongest, most interesting, highest rated of the election cycle. And he hasn’t made any concessions to Trump.

Early on, Wallace bucked the trend of Sunday shows allowing Trump to call into their programs for interviews instead of appearing on air, and says he was “genuinely shocked” last year when he first saw his competitors engage in the practice. “I just in my bones knew it was the wrong way to go,” he says. “And, I just — no discussion, no talking to the second floor in New York — I just said, ‘Over my dead body.’ Not gonna happen.”

Wallace, who left ABC News for his current job in 2003 at a time when the jump from broadcast to cable wasn’t an obvious one, is something of a cable news partisan.

He contends that if you care about politics, it’s cable that provides the news. On big primary nights, he notes, people watch cable. “You’re not going to watch the broadcast networks, because the broadcast networks aren’t even going to cover it,” he says. “So anybody who’s serious about politics, whether it’s covering it or watching it, and following it, we’re the only game in town.”

And he doesn’t buy into the argument that the media “created” Trump, calling him a “natural phenomenon” — though he acknowledges that there have been problems with the coverage.

“Do I think we have over-covered Trump? Absolutely,” he says, noting in particular the frequent airing of uninterrupted Trump speeches and rallies. “Do I think that we have put him on the air too much? Yes.”

He adds, “I don’t mean just Fox — I mean all of cable news. In fact, I don’t think we’re even the worst offender; I think CNN was.”

He thinks there are smart ways to cover Trump — and the current state of the Republican Party — on television. Wallace recalls in 2008, when John McCain was the Republican nominee, receiving emails from viewers about the RINOs.

“There were a number of Republican viewers who were upset about the continued dominance of the ‘establishment’ and these, as they say, Republican in Name Only, who they don’t think are true conservatives,” Wallace says. “That split has certainly only increased in the last eight years — 2010 with the tea party and especially now with Trump. I can just see it in the viewers.”