“Younger” Star Nico Tortorella Said They're Glad Donald Trump’s Pride Tweet Started A Conversation About His Anti-LGBT Policies

Nico Tortorella, who stars as Josh on TV Land’s Younger, responded to President Donald Trump’s controversial tweet about LGBT Pride Month, saying the tweet sparked conversation and dialogue about the administration's anti-LGBT policies.



“This is going to be a little problematic, but I’d rather see him post about it than not,” Tortorella said Friday on BuzzFeed News’ Twitter morning show AM to DM. “Because it’s starting more conversation [about] the hypocrisy that exists within it.”

On May 31, Trump became the first Republican president to acknowledge LGBT Pride Month by tweeting, “Let us also stand in solidarity with the many LGBT people who live in dozens of countries worldwide that punish, imprison, or even execute individuals on the basis of their sexual orientation. My Administration has launched a global campaign to decriminalize homosexuality and invite all nations to join us in this effort!”

Tortorella, who is gender-fluid and uses the pronouns "they/them," said that while they try not to “pay much attention” to Trump, his tweet only highlights the anti-LGBT policies his administration has pushed for.

“We also have to remember that he’s just the face of something that is so much larger that exists in this country,” Tortorella said. “Look at Pride Month — there are all these companies that throw a flag on a T-shirt or something and then don’t actually support the community that you’re putting money towards ... it’s a much larger issue than just one man in office.”