A Second Man Has Been Charged With Murder Over The Shooting Of Rapper XXXTentacion

XXXTentacion, born Jahseh Onfroy, was shot and killed outside of a motorcycle dealership near Miami last month.

A second man has been arrested and charged with murder over the shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion in Miami last month, Florida officials said.

Michael Boatwright, 22, was charged with premeditated first-degree murder by officials in Broward County on Tuesday over the death of the 20-year-old rapper, born Jahseh Onfroy, who was shot dead exiting a motorcycle dealership June 18.

According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, Boatwright was arrested July 5 for unrelated drug charges and then was served in jail with an arrest warrant July 10 for murder.



He was described by authorities as "one of the gunmen" and "one of the two armed suspects."

"Just before 4 p.m. on June 18, Boatwright and another armed accomplice confronted Onfroy in an apparent robbery as he was leaving RIVA Motorsports," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "At least one of the suspects fired a gun, striking Onfroy."