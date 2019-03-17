Two People Died After Record-Breaking Winter Floods In The Midwest

“We will get through this together — neighbor helping neighbor,” Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said.

Kent Sievers / AP

After days of record-breaking flooding in Midwestern states across the US, two men have been confirmed dead in Nebraska and Iowa. James Wilke, a 50-year-old Nebraska farmer, died on Thursday after he tried to use a tractor to save other stranded people but a bridge collapsed, according to the AP. Aleido Rojas Galan, a 52-year-old Nebraska resident, was swept away in a vehicle on Friday night in southwestern Iowa, according to a press release from the Freemont County Sheriff. “We will get through this together,” Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts tweeted on Saturday. “Neighbor helping neighbor.”

Nebraska has experienced historic flooding and extreme weather in nearly every region of the state. Today, Speaker Scheer of Norfolk and I surveyed some of the flooding. Including a few photos below. More here: https://t.co/O7T9hf4Siw #NebraskaFlooding #NebraskaStrong

Residents in the states of Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, and Missouri have been forced to evacuate their homes after heavy rainfall melted snow caused rivers to overflow and rise to dangerous levels. The State of Nebraska Department of Transportation warned people that “flooding is expected to continue as water continues to move downstream.” “Roads and bridges are under inspection where water has begun [to] recede,” the state department tweeted on Sunday. “NDOT is working to provide detours for closures.”

Flooding is expected to continue as water continues to move downstream. Roads and bridges are under inspection where water has begun recede. NDOT is working to provide detours for closures. Check https://t.co/KD6t82hKgL for closure updates and established detours. #Flood19

Nebraska state authorities had rescued more than 200 people and more than 20 pets, the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency said Sunday. Some locations on the Missouri River are expected to continue to flood through Thursday, the agency said.

Spencer Dam. #NebraskaFlood

There have also been reports of flooding in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and South Dakota, as other states prepare to deal with the historic weather conditions. On Friday, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers ‏officially declared a state of emergency.

“Rapid snowmelt and rain have caused flooding that has impacted homes, businesses, and cities and towns across Wisconsin,” Evers said. “This is the worst flood that we’ve had since [1993],” Darlington, Wisconsin Police Chief Jason King told ABC News station WMTV-TV on Friday. “Darlington’s major flood level is 16 feet and we’ve already exceeded that now.”

Some devastating images from Fremont County where the levees along the Missouri River have failed. Pics courtesy of @B103_FM #iawx