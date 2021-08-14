In Defense Of THAT "White Lotus" Butt Scene

“Do you always do the one thing the same way every time?”

HBO Armond (Murray Bartlett) in White Lotus.

As with many HBO shows, White Lotus hasn’t shied away from nudity and sex (viewers were basically greeted with full frontal). But it was the butt-centric sex scene between hotel manager Armond and his subordinate that really got the internet talking, especially about how it was being performed. And now, as the season finale is set to air on Sunday, Murray Bartlett wants viewers to give his character, Armond, a break. “I think you could make an argument for anything in terms of, does everyone have sex exactly the same?” Bartlett told BuzzFeed News. “Do you always do the one thing the same way every time?” For those who may have missed the fourth episode of White Lotus, Armond is on drug-induced binge and takes his flirtation with his subordinate, Dillon (Lukas Gage), to the next level inviting him to “party” in his office at the resort. “Listen, I’m obsessed with you. I want to get you naked, what do I gotta do?” Armond asks. The two do drugs, start to kiss, and get more intimate. When things start to heat up, Armond’s nemesis, hotel guest Shane Patton (Jake Lacy), and resort employee Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) accidentally walk in on Armond, well, eating Dillon’s ass. But some fans of the show had specific criticisms and feedback on Armond’s technique. “The guy in white lotus getting his ass ate aint even bent over. How does that work?” Twitter user @thannyxox wrote.

HBO Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) and Shane Patton (Jake Lacy) walking in on Armond and Dillon.

“yeah daddy lightly press your nose against the top of my crack that’s it,” Twitter user @misterjench replied to another critique of the scene. “Him STANDING UP instead of bent over the desk… where is the realism,” @TomZohar added. But Bartlett is defending the scene, saying there’s more than one way to perform a sex act. And besides, viewers have to consider the circumstances. “These two are really high, it's kind of messy sex,” he said. “I don't know whether they're in a different configuration just before the door opens. To me, I think the configuration works for the moment. I feel like it's very easy to justify in the given circumstances. I feel like whatever you choose, someone will think that maybe it would be better to do something else, so at the end of the day you just have to be like, ‘Let’s go with this.’” The now-iconic scene was actually a suggestion from the actors involved. Gage told the AV Club that their characters were originally supposed to be caught having sex, but then he and Bartlett thought it would be more riveting to switch things up.

HBO Dillon (Lukas Gage) in White Lotus.