BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

We Got A Sneak Peek At The Next Season Of "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"

Arts & Entertainment

We Got A Sneak Peek At The Next Season Of "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"

Aidy Bryant, Bobby Moynihan, and Busy Philipps will all appear in Season 4 of the Netflix series.

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Headshot of Krystie Lee Yandoli

Krystie Lee Yandoli

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 10, 2018, at 12:00 p.m. ET

In only a matter of weeks, Netflix's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt will start streaming the first part of its fourth season. May 30, to be exact.

Eric Liebowitz/Netflix

Of course, this means the return of beloved characters like Kimmy (Ellie Kemper), Titus (Tituss Burgess), Lillian (Carol Kane), and Jacqueline (Jane Krakowski).

Eric Liebowitz / Eric Liebowitz/Netflix

AND it also means a host of new guest stars will be appearing on the next season, which is said to be the show's last. BuzzFeed News has exclusively learned that the following actors will appear on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4:

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Netflix
ADVERTISEMENT

Aidy Bryant pops up in Episode 3 as the Reverend's ex-girlfriend, Tabby Bobatti, who lived with him the whole time he kept the Mole Women in his underground bunker and claims to have known nothing about it.

Netflix

Bobby Moynihan appears in the third and fifth episodes as Fran Dodd, a men’s rights activist and founder of “C.F.Bro,” the Innocence Broject.

Eric Liebowitz / Eric Liebowitz/Netflix

Busy Philipps is in Episode 6, playing the role of Sheba Goodman, who's a fun-loving heiress trying to convince her family that she's turned over a new leaf in order to receive her inheritance.

Netflix

Amy Sedaris comes back as Mimi Kanasis, Jacqueline’s divorcee friend who's a bit unhinged. In Episode 6, Mimi jumps at the opportunity to be Jacqueline's assistant for her new, but underfunded, talent agency.

Eric Liebowitz / Eric Liebowitz/Netflix
ADVERTISEMENT

Zosia Mamet returns to the series in Episode 5 as hipster Sue Thompsteen, who ends up getting involved in one of Jacqueline and Lillian's scams this season.

Eric Liebowitz / Eric Liebowitz/Netflix

Mike Carlsen, aka Titus's ex-boyfriend Mikey Politano, also returns in the season's first episode.

Netflix

Greg Kinnear makes an appearance in the first episode, playing himself. After dropping off his son at school one morning, Kinnear ends up in one of Titus's master plans to try to win back Mikey.

Eric Liebowitz / Eric Liebowitz/Netflix

Of course, Jon Hamm will be back as Reverend Richard Wayne Gary Wayne, Kimmy’s former kidnapper. The Reverend is serving a life sentence, but he reopens his case after a fan from his days as a DJ visits him in prison.

Eric Liebowitz/Netflix

And Derek Klena, aka Douglas, aka DJ Fingablast, comes back in Episode 3 and asks the Reverend to DJ his wedding.

Eric Liebowitz/Netflix

SO EXCITED.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Netflix
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT