Police officers, firefighters, grocery store clerks, nurses, doctors — amid yet another surge of COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles, film and television crew members say they’re concerned that they too are being deemed “essential workers” at a time when hospitals are reaching capacity and the rate of infections continues to increase. California averaged 247 COVID-19 deaths every day over the past week, a new record, according to a tally by the Los Angeles Times. On Monday, Los Angeles County reported 12,398 new coronavirus cases and 60 related deaths. As the surge continues, TV production crew members are afraid of risking their lives to go to work and potentially get sick on set. At the same time, they’re also nervous about how another shutdown would impact their earnings and ability to pay their bills during an already unpredictable time. “It sucks that we’ve all been put in this position to have to choose safety over a paycheck,” a crew member at The Voice told BuzzFeed News. “It is such a scary time.” We want your help! If you have more information or a tip regarding workplace culture in the entertainment industry, contact krystie.yandoli@buzzfeed.com, or reach us securely at tips.buzzfeed.com. Southern California is especially struggling with a dwindling supply of intensive care unit beds for a population of about 24 million people. The numbers that are currently being reported are far worse than when productions shut down in March, but most TV shows have been up and running since the summer and fall months. The crew member who works at The Voice, who preferred to remain anonymous for fear of retribution, said they went back to work in July with most people filming indoors at a studio in Burbank. “The first time we showed up on set, no one knew what to do,” and there was more confusion than there were answers and instructions, they said. “The first few weeks back were a little uncomfortable.”

Eventually, management became more informative and staffers got the hang of working on set under new, strict guidelines, they added. But the dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases has them worried about the health risks of going to work. “It just sucks that we’re all in this position and you want to think that your employers are doing everything they can to keep you safe, but at the end of the day they’re big corporations like NBC and they just need to make their content, whether you're safe or not,” the Voice employee said. Under LA’s new Safer at Home Order, “workers who support radio, television, and media service” are considered “essential workers.” The Voice staffer said that on the one hand, they understand productions are “such a big part of LA’s economy,” but on the other, “it’s kind of insane.” “I’m very grateful to have a job and have these businesses figuring out how we can all still work, but it’s crazy to me that we’ve deemed TV ‘essential,’” they said. “With the numbers right now, we don’t need to be doing this. Let’s just shut down right now.” Earlier this month, The Ellen DeGeneres Show halted production at its studio in Burbank after the talk show host tested positive for COVID. Apple TV+’s The Morning Show starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon also stopped filming because a crew member tested positive for the virus. And Variety reported that other LA-based shows like American Crime Story: Impeachment and Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet shut down because of positive COVID cases on set as well. According to Variety, Mythic Quest show creator and star Rob McElhenney said in a message to staff, “For as alarming as this sounds, we have been expecting this for weeks. The numbers in the county are spiking and consequently our numbers are doing the same. But to date there remains ZERO evidence of any transmission at work. Our set continues to be one of the safest places you can be outside of your homes.” NBCUniversal and CBS didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. The correlation of COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles and on production sets is a major concern for one crew member on Let’s Make a Deal who asked to remain anonymous. “I know how lucky I am to be working right now and to be getting a paycheck that’s more money than the unemployment I would otherwise be getting,” the Let’s Make a Deal staffer told BuzzFeed News. “But if another shutdown is what’s necessary to make the rise in COVID go away, then I get it. I don’t want people to die — my paycheck isn't more important than someone else’s life.”

