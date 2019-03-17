 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Trump Asked To "Bring Back" Host Jeanine Pirro After Fox News Condemned Her Comments About Rep. Ilhan Omar

Trending

Trump Asked To "Bring Back" Host Jeanine Pirro After Fox News Condemned Her Comments About Rep. Ilhan Omar

"Fox must stay strong and fight back with vigor,” the president tweeted.

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Krystie Lee Yandoli BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 17, 2019, at 12:53 p.m. ET

Mike Theiler / AFP / Getty Images

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro did not appear on the network Saturday night, a week after making offensive comments about US Rep. Ilhan Omar on her show.

On Sunday, President Donald Trump tweeted in Pirro's defense, and asked that the Fox host return.

Bring back @JudgeJeanine Pirro. The Radical Left Democrats, working closely with their beloved partner, the Fake News Media, is using every trick in the book to SILENCE a majority of our Country. They have all out campaigns against @FoxNews hosts who are doing too well. Fox .....
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Bring back @JudgeJeanine Pirro. The Radical Left Democrats, working closely with their beloved partner, the Fake News Media, is using every trick in the book to SILENCE a majority of our Country. They have all out campaigns against @FoxNews hosts who are doing too well. Fox .....

Reply Retweet Favorite

“Fox must stay strong and fight back with vigor,” Trump tweeted.

A spokesperson for Fox News told BuzzFeed News, "We’re not commenting on internal scheduling matters" when asked about the status of Pirro's Saturday show, Justice with Judge Jeanine.

On the show last week, Pirro brought up Rep. Omar, the recently-elected Democrat from Minnesota.

"Think about it: Omar wears a hijab. Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Sharia law, which in itself is antithetical to the United States Constitution?" Pirro said.

Pirro's comments were panned as offensive and anti-Muslim.

@JudgeJeanine can you stop spreading this false narrative that somehow Muslims hate America or women who wear a hijab aren’t American enough? You have Muslims working at the same network you do, including myself. K thx. https://t.co/ZfKhRhlvM3
Hufsa Kamal @hufkat

@JudgeJeanine can you stop spreading this false narrative that somehow Muslims hate America or women who wear a hijab aren’t American enough? You have Muslims working at the same network you do, including myself. K thx. https://t.co/ZfKhRhlvM3

Reply Retweet Favorite

Last week, Fox News issued a statement saying that the network does “strongly condemn Jeanine Pirro's comments about Rep. Ilhan Omar. They do not reflect those of the network and we have addressed the matter with her directly."

Thank you, @FoxNews. No one’s commitment to our constitution should be questioned because of their faith or country of birth. https://t.co/haqm7NWRw0
Ilhan Omar @IlhanMN

Thank you, @FoxNews. No one’s commitment to our constitution should be questioned because of their faith or country of birth. https://t.co/haqm7NWRw0

Reply Retweet Favorite

In a statement, Pirro said that her "intention was to ask a question and start a debate," and invited Rep. Omar to appear on her show.

Instead of airing Pirro’s show at 9:00 pm ET last night, Fox News ran a repeat of a documentary series called Scandalous.

Trump also tweeted on Sunday morning in defense of Tucker Carlson, who has been criticized after the advocacy group Media Matters for America resurfaced old, offensive comments that Carlson made on a radio program.

“Keep fighting for Tucker, and fight hard for @JudgeJeanine,” Trump tweeted.

“Stop working soooo hard on being politically correct, which will only bring you down, and continue to fight for our Country,” Trump continued.

“The losers all want what you have, don’t give it to them. Be strong & prosper, be weak & die!”

It’s unclear if Justice with Judge Jeanine will return next week.

ADVERTISEMENT