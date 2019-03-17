Trump Asked To "Bring Back" Host Jeanine Pirro After Fox News Condemned Her Comments About Rep. Ilhan Omar

"Fox must stay strong and fight back with vigor,” the president tweeted.

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro did not appear on the network Saturday night, a week after making offensive comments about US Rep. Ilhan Omar on her show. On Sunday, President Donald Trump tweeted in Pirro's defense, and asked that the Fox host return.

Bring back @JudgeJeanine Pirro. The Radical Left Democrats, working closely with their beloved partner, the Fake News Media, is using every trick in the book to SILENCE a majority of our Country. They have all out campaigns against @FoxNews hosts who are doing too well. Fox .....

A spokesperson for Fox News told BuzzFeed News, "We’re not commenting on internal scheduling matters" when asked about the status of Pirro's Saturday show, Justice with Judge Jeanine. On the show last week, Pirro brought up Rep. Omar, the recently-elected Democrat from Minnesota. "Think about it: Omar wears a hijab. Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Sharia law, which in itself is antithetical to the United States Constitution?" Pirro said. Pirro's comments were panned as offensive and anti-Muslim.

@JudgeJeanine can you stop spreading this false narrative that somehow Muslims hate America or women who wear a hijab aren’t American enough? You have Muslims working at the same network you do, including myself. K thx. https://t.co/ZfKhRhlvM3

Last week, Fox News issued a statement saying that the network does “strongly condemn Jeanine Pirro's comments about Rep. Ilhan Omar. They do not reflect those of the network and we have addressed the matter with her directly."

Thank you, @FoxNews. No one’s commitment to our constitution should be questioned because of their faith or country of birth. https://t.co/haqm7NWRw0