The First Trailer For Jay-Z's Trayvon Martin Docuseries Is Here

Kena Betancur / Getty Images

Other executive producers include Martin's parents, Tracy Martin and Sybrina Fulton, as well as Chachi Senior, Michael Gasparro, Jenner Furst, Julia Willoughby Nason, and Nick Sandow. Furst and Nason will also direct the series.

Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story is based on a book of the same name written by Martin's parents.

Harvey Weinstein and the Weinstein Company were also originally producers, but after allegations of sexual assault were made against Weinstein in October 2017, his and his company's names were removed from the project.