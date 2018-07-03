BuzzFeed News

The First Trailer For Jay-Z's Trayvon Martin Docuseries Is Here

Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story premieres July 30 on the Paramount Network.

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Posted on July 3, 2018, at 9:40 a.m. ET

Before becoming the name and face of national protests and social movements, 17-year-old Trayvon Martin was shot and killed — while unarmed — Feb. 26, 2012, by George Zimmerman.

In July 2013, Zimmerman was acquitted of second-degree murder and manslaughter charges after he argued that he had acted in self-defense.

Later this month, a six-part docuseries inspired by these incidents called Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story will premiere on the Paramount Network. Here's the first full trailer:

A teaser trailer was released back in February, but this is our first full look at the series.

The docuseries is executive-produced by Jay-Z, who showed up to rallies for Martin back in 2013.

Other executive producers include Martin's parents, Tracy Martin and Sybrina Fulton, as well as Chachi Senior, Michael Gasparro, Jenner Furst, Julia Willoughby Nason, and Nick Sandow. Furst and Nason will also direct the series.

Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story is based on a book of the same name written by Martin's parents.

Harvey Weinstein and the Weinstein Company were also originally producers, but after allegations of sexual assault were made against Weinstein in October 2017, his and his company's names were removed from the project.

In the trailer, we see footage from the night Martin was killed.

And we hear the 911 call Zimmerman made to police.

Martin's parents are featured in the docuseries.

"It took my son being shot down for me to stand up," Fulton said.

Basketball player Carmelo Anthony is also featured in the trailer. "Trayvon became the face of our community. We had to go to war for him," he said.

Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story premieres July 30.

CORRECTION

Julia Willoughby Nason's name was misspelled in an earlier version of this post.

