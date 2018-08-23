BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Everything You Need To Know About Kitty Covey In "To All The Boys I've Loved Before"

Arts & Entertainment

Everything You Need To Know About Kitty Covey In "To All The Boys I've Loved Before"

Anna Cathcart, the 15-year-old actor who plays Kitty in the Netflix film, spoke to BuzzFeed News about her role.

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Headshot of Krystie Lee Yandoli

Krystie Lee Yandoli

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 23, 2018, at 6:28 p.m. ET

Kitty Covey — the fierce, lovable, and youngest sister in Netflix’s rom-com hit To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before — is arguably one of the best characters in the film.

Not only is she full of quips and humor, but Kitty’s also the catalyst for the whole plot of the movie: She’s the one who secretly mails out all the love letters of Lara Jean (Lana Condor).
Netflix

Not only is she full of quips and humor, but Kitty’s also the catalyst for the whole plot of the movie: She’s the one who secretly mails out all the love letters of Lara Jean (Lana Condor).

And Anna Cathcart, the 15-year-old actor who plays Kitty, told BuzzFeed News she’s thrilled that people are loving her character and the movie so much.

Netflix

“Everybody really seems to love it, and honestly I’d love it too if I wasn’t a part of this film. I would also totally be a fan,” she said.

Netflix

Cathcart — who, as of Wednesday, has already watched the movie three times — also said that the cast is well-aware of all the memes and jokes that have been circulating on the internet, and she said that she gets a kick out of them.

#toalltheboysilovedbefore Lara Jean: HAS ANYONE SEEN MY BLUE BOX WITH THE RIBBON ON IT, MOM GAVE IT TO ME Kitty:
JK’s MJ💛 @cuIteen

#toalltheboysilovedbefore Lara Jean: HAS ANYONE SEEN MY BLUE BOX WITH THE RIBBON ON IT, MOM GAVE IT TO ME Kitty:

Reply Retweet Favorite
Peter: *pulls up to Song house* Lara Jean: I didn’t know we had plans Kitty: *jumping into the passenger seat* you don’t
Incorrect To All The Boys I've Loved Before @IncorrectTATBIL

Peter: *pulls up to Song house* Lara Jean: I didn’t know we had plans Kitty: *jumping into the passenger seat* you don’t

Reply Retweet Favorite
John Ambrose: *shows up* Kitty: *eyes widen* Kitty: *screams internally* Kitty: *what have I done—my sister’s in a happy relationship ship and her boyfriend is amazing and...* John Ambrose: *smiles* Kitty: LARA JEANNNNNNNNN
Incorrect To All The Boys I've Loved Before @IncorrectTATBIL

John Ambrose: *shows up* Kitty: *eyes widen* Kitty: *screams internally* Kitty: *what have I done—my sister’s in a happy relationship ship and her boyfriend is amazing and...* John Ambrose: *smiles* Kitty: LARA JEANNNNNNNNN

Reply Retweet Favorite

“I’ll see memes all the time and I love it. Me and Lana [Candor] will send them back and forth to each other and be like, ‘Have you seen this one? Have you seen that one?’” she said.

*PROBABLY SPOILER* But can y’all believe Peter K was ACTUALLY Lara Jean’s first crush ever and now they’re together??? I mean the universe worked hard but Kitty worked harder #ToAllTheBoysILovedBefore https://t.co/pb6qFxnoTH
Gio 🦄💖 watch To all the boys i’ve loved before @giofreee

*PROBABLY SPOILER* But can y’all believe Peter K was ACTUALLY Lara Jean’s first crush ever and now they’re together??? I mean the universe worked hard but Kitty worked harder #ToAllTheBoysILovedBefore https://t.co/pb6qFxnoTH

Reply Retweet Favorite

“They’ll come up on my feed. Other Instagram accounts that I follow already will post about To All the Boys, and I’ll get so excited and be like, ‘Oh my god, it’s our movie!’ I love seeing all of the memes people are making.”

The actor said she can relate to her character’s close relationship with her older sisters, Lara Jean and Margot (Janel Parrish). “Kitty’s so close with her older sisters and she hangs out with them on Friday nights and has movie marathons,” Cathcart said. “She totally does what I do with my sister, which is really special, and I relate so much in that way.”

“I love Kitty. She was such a fun character to play because she’s so sure of herself and is so feisty and confident, which is a great personality trait to have” Cathcart said. “She does what she wants, but she’s still a very lovable character.”
Netflix

“I love Kitty. She was such a fun character to play because she’s so sure of herself and is so feisty and confident, which is a great personality trait to have” Cathcart said. “She does what she wants, but she’s still a very lovable character.”

Cathcart also thinks of Kitty as the voice of reason, although she said she can’t imagine doing what her character did in sending out her sister’s private love letters.

“I know she did it out of love — she thought that she was helping her sister, but I think that’s a little bit cruel,” she said. “I wouldn’t do that to my sister. I hope she wouldn’t do that to me. Her heart was in the right place.&quot;
Netflix

“I know she did it out of love — she thought that she was helping her sister, but I think that’s a little bit cruel,” she said. “I wouldn’t do that to my sister. I hope she wouldn’t do that to me. Her heart was in the right place."

According to Cathcart, Kitty’s character in the original book, written by Jenny Han, is younger than in the film adaptation because when she auditioned for the role, the filmmakers wanted Kitty’s age to match Cathcart’s look and voice.

Netflix

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before filmed in Cathcart’s hometown of Vancouver, and she said she immediately felt comfortable working with the cast from the very first day of filming.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

“The first day I met Lana we were already super comfortable with each other like we knew each other for years."

The two young actors visited Disneyland during filming and frequently dined together.

“It’s like I have a whole other family. It was so fun and I could tell right away that we were going to be super close,” she said.

One of Cathcart’s favorite scenes to shoot was when Kitty, Lara Jean, and Peter (Noah Centineo) are watching Sixteen Candles.

“I really like the pillow fight scene with Noah when they’re kind of on a date and then it pans to them and I’m there too, like, the third wheel all the time,” she said.
Netflix

“I really like the pillow fight scene with Noah when they’re kind of on a date and then it pans to them and I’m there too, like, the third wheel all the time,” she said.

Netflix on Wednesday tweeted that Centineo had improvised the small gesture of moving the popcorn off the couch before his character and Kitty have the pillow fight. Cathcart told BuzzFeed News that was a detail she had missed during filming.

Peter is the one because he moves the popcorn before the pillow fight gets too rowdy #ToAllTheBoysIveLovedBefore
Reid Nakamura @reidnakamura

Peter is the one because he moves the popcorn before the pillow fight gets too rowdy #ToAllTheBoysIveLovedBefore

Reply Retweet Favorite

“I noticed that when I rewatched it and I was like, ‘He’s so smooth, he even saves the popcorn mid–pillow fight.’”

She said she thinks Centineo did it “to save the mess and help everybody on set.”

Another fan-favorite moment from the movie is Peter’s interest in the Korean yogurt smoothies that Kitty and Lara Jean drink, but Cathcart said she’s never actually tasted one in real life. “I hate to tell you this, but I’ve never actually had the yogurt drink,” she said.

Netflix

The Netflix movie started streaming on Aug. 17, just days after Crazy Rich Asians also premiered. Cathcart said she’s proud that the two films have sparked lots of conversations about Asian American representation in Hollywood.

Warner Bros.

“I think it’s super important for everybody to see someone who looks like them onscreen, no matter what they look like or who they are,” she said. “Just someone that represents them and their culture and background. I think it’s super cool for young people, young teenage girls, to see themselves onscreen in a movie like this.”

Cathcart also said she thinks it&#x27;s &quot;cool” that while To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before features a mixed-race family (the girls’ father, played by John Corbett, is white), the Coveys aren’t portrayed differently than other families on TV and in movies.“We’re just an ordinary family living our lives in America, going to school and having things happen,” Cathcart said. “They don’t play up on our background, which doesn’t happen very often. It’s great to have that.”
Netflix

Cathcart also said she thinks it's "cool” that while To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before features a mixed-race family (the girls’ father, played by John Corbett, is white), the Coveys aren’t portrayed differently than other families on TV and in movies.

“We’re just an ordinary family living our lives in America, going to school and having things happen,” Cathcart said. “They don’t play up on our background, which doesn’t happen very often. It’s great to have that.”

As far as a To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel goes, Cathcart said she “100%” wants to get the green light to keep the movie franchise going.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Netflix

“This is one of my favorite projects that I’ve ever worked on and I would honestly do it all over again,” Cathcart said. “To get back together with the cast, the director, and the crew would be amazing. I wish we could start tomorrow!”

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com
ADVERTISEMENT