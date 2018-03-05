BuzzFeed News

Timothée Chalamet Was Adorably Surprised On The Oscars Red Carpet With A Message From His High School Teacher

Timothée Chalamet Was Adorably Surprised On The Oscars Red Carpet With A Message From His High School Teacher

"I literally would not be an actor without that man, without that school, without public arts funding," Timothée Chalamet said.

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Posted on March 4, 2018, at 8:21 p.m. ET

Timothée Chalamet was at Sunday's Oscars, nominated for Best Actor for his role in Call Me by Your Name.

And when he was on the red carpet, ABC's Michael Strahan surprised the actor with a video from high schoolers at his alma matter, Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in New York City.

Chalamet was instantly thrilled when he saw his former professor in the video.

"Shifman here. I'm here with a few of LaGuardia High School's future Oscar contenders to leave you with a few familiar words: Just breathe. You always know where home is pal," Chalamet's teacher said.

"I literally would not be an actor without that man, without that school, without public arts funding," Chalamet said.

"I would not be at the Oscars, I would not be nominated without him."

Lots of people loved Chalamet's reaction to his teacher's message.

So. Much. Joy.

