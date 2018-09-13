Tim Allen Said "Last Man Standing" Isn't Political And That His Beliefs Are "Irrelevant"

Tim Allen, whose television series Last Man Standing will premiere on Fox on Sept. 28 after it was canceled by ABC, has been known to be outspoken about his conservative beliefs. But in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly , Allen said it shouldn't matter whether he supports Donald Trump, and he added that Last Man Standing is not a political show.

Allen, who also considers himself an anarchist, said he met Trump years ago at a charity event and said his impression was that he "certainly doesn’t fit with the man who tweets."

"I’ve met a lot of people in private whose public persona is a bit off," Allen said. "My perception is, 'Let’s see what he gets done.'"

"Do I like him or agree with him? … I don’t know. Somebody got this NAFTA thing done. How did that happen? It’s like a [sleight] of hand with this dude. There’s this smoke and smelly food, but over here he just fixed a pothole," Allen added. "The theater of this is fascinating. He doesn’t do it very attractively, but you don’t even realize the economy is doing better. Is it? There’s so much drama. Maybe it took this type of guy to get stuff done because it was so stuck in the mud."