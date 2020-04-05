A Tiger At The Bronx Zoo Has Tested Positive For The Coronavirus

Julie Larsen Maher / WCS Communications

A 4-year-old tiger at the Bronx Zoo has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Wildlife Conservation Society. The Malayan tiger named Nadia had developed a dry cough along with six other tigers at the Bronx Zoo, and all are expected to recover. It's the first known case of a tiger contracting the virus. “We tested the cat out of an abundance of caution and will ensure any knowledge we gain about COVID-19 will contribute to the world’s continuing understanding of this novel coronavirus,” the Wildlife Conservation Society’s Bronx Zoo said in a statement. “Though they have experienced some decrease in appetite, the cats at the Bronx Zoo are otherwise doing well under veterinary care and are bright, alert, and interactive with their keepers. It is not known how this disease will develop in big cats since different species can react differently to novel infections, but we will continue to monitor them closely and anticipate full recoveries.”

According to the press release, the tiger was infected by a person who was taking care of the animals who was either asymptomatically infected with the coronavirus or had not yet developed symptoms. Now the zoo is saying they’re taking “appropriate preventive measures” for all staff members who are caring for the tigers and the other cats “to prevent further exposure of any other of our zoo cats.” Only one of the seven sick cats was tested, and she was put under anesthesia during the test. “We are grateful for the cooperation and support of the New York State Diagnostic Laboratory at Cornell University and the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, where the initial COVID-19 testing of samples from the tiger were performed,” they said in the statement. The US Department of Agriculture also confirmed the news in a statement, saying “there is no evidence that other animals in other areas of the zoo are showing symptoms.”

Jim Fitzgerald / AP An entrance to the Bronx Zoo entrance in 2012