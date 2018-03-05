BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Couldn't Get Enough Of Tiffany Haddish And Maya Rudolph At The Oscars

Arts & Entertainment / oscars

People Couldn't Get Enough Of Tiffany Haddish And Maya Rudolph At The Oscars

"Why are Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph not hosting?"

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Headshot of Krystie Lee Yandoli

Krystie Lee Yandoli

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 4, 2018, at 11:18 p.m. ET

Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph took the stage at the 90th annual Academy Awards on Sunday night to present the awards for Best Documentary Short Subject and Best Live Action Short Film.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

And from the moment they came out, Haddish and Rudolph stole the show.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

"Tiffany, can I just say, when you peed off a zipline, it was brilliant," Rudolph said, referring to a scene from Girls Trip.

&quot;When you took a dookie in the street, it changed my life. It was inspiring,&quot; Haddish said about that iconic Bridesmaids scene.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

"When you took a dookie in the street, it changed my life. It was inspiring," Haddish said about that iconic Bridesmaids scene.

"Look where we are now!" Haddish proclaimed.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Courtesy A.M.P.A.S.© 2018
ADVERTISEMENT

Haddish even used her platform to shout out Meryl Streep. "Hi, Meryl. I want you to be my momma one day," she said.

ABC / The Academy

"Let's get this money, girl."

ABC / The Academy

People immediately took to Twitter to express their thanks for Haddish and Rudolph blessing the show with their presence.

tiffany haddish + maya rudolph is all i've ever needed
julia craven @juliacraven

tiffany haddish + maya rudolph is all i've ever needed

Reply Retweet Favorite
PTA could literally film tiffany haddish and maya rudolph presenting on a fucking iphone and it'd stan for it all awards season 2018 #Oscars
hunter harris @hunteryharris

PTA could literally film tiffany haddish and maya rudolph presenting on a fucking iphone and it'd stan for it all awards season 2018 #Oscars

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
tiffany haddish telling meryl streep "let's get this money girl" #Oscars
hunter harris @hunteryharris

tiffany haddish telling meryl streep "let's get this money girl" #Oscars

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some people even suggested the pair should be hosting the show — or star in a movie together.

Why are Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph not hosting
jay smooth @jsmooth995

Why are Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph not hosting

Reply Retweet Favorite
And host the Oscars https://t.co/t7ckTydzIw
Poulomi @PouloCruelo

And host the Oscars https://t.co/t7ckTydzIw

Reply Retweet Favorite
Maya Rudolph and Tiffany Haddish appeared and I immediately screamed "Thelma and Louise reboot" at a stranger.
Louis Virtel @louisvirtel

Maya Rudolph and Tiffany Haddish appeared and I immediately screamed "Thelma and Louise reboot" at a stranger.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Also, fun fact: Haddish has been wearing that beautiful white dress to a bunch of events because she said she spent so much money on it.

Tiffany Haddish is wearing the same white Alexander McQueen dress she wore on the red carpet for Girls Trip, and hosting SNL, a dress that cost more than her mortgage, and the one she vowed to wear again and again. "I don't give a dang about no taboo!" #Oscars https://t.co/AErmQgkZFt
Cara Buckley @caraNYT

Tiffany Haddish is wearing the same white Alexander McQueen dress she wore on the red carpet for Girls Trip, and hosting SNL, a dress that cost more than her mortgage, and the one she vowed to wear again and again. "I don't give a dang about no taboo!" #Oscars https://t.co/AErmQgkZFt

Reply Retweet Favorite

Iconic.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT