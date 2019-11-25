T.I. Explained His Comments About Having His Daughter's Hymen Checked

Rapper T.I. defended himself in his first interview since his comments about attending annual gynecological appointments with his daughter Deyjah Harris to "check her hymen is still intact.”

Appearing in an interview Monday on the Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith, the rapper said he’s “incredibly apologetic” to Deyjah Harris — but he isn’t sorry to other people who were outraged by his comments.

“She did have a problem with me talking about it and I understand that and I am incredibly apologetic to her for that,” T.I. said. “Not to any of these other strangers and any of these weirdos who just kind of toss lies around.”

Sitting at the table with Pinkett Smith, her mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones, and his wife Tameka "Tiny" Harris, T.I. said that his intentions “have been terribly misconstrued and misconceived.”

“I never said I was in any exam room. That is an assumption; that is a falsity. I never said it was being done present-day as an 18-year-old. I never said that her mother wasn't present,” T.I. said.

“All of this false narrative has just been sensationalized.”

Earlier this month, during an interview with Nazanin Mandi and Nadia Moham on the Ladies Like Us podcast, T.I. said he went "yearly" to gynecological appointments with his daughter, who is now 18.

"So we’ll go and sit down and the doctor comes and talk, and the doctor’s maintaining a high level of professionalism," T.I. said on Ladies Like Us. "He’s like, ‘You know, sir, I have to, in order to share information’ — I’m like, 'Deyjah, they want you to sign this so we can share information. Is there anything you would not want me to know? See, Doc? Ain't no problem.'"

"And so then they come and say, ‘Well, I just want you to know that there are other ways besides sex that the hymen can be broken like bike riding, athletics, horseback riding, and just other forms of athletic physical activity,'" he said on the podcast. "So I say, ‘Look, Doc, she don’t ride no horses, she don’t ride no bike, she don’t play no sports. Just check the hymen, please, and give me back my results expeditiously.'"

Then he added, "I will say, as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact."

His comments sparked outrage and backlash from people online as well as public figures like the founder of the #MeToo movement Tarana Burke and Gloria Steinem. Critics said T.I. monitoring his daughter’s virginity and having her waive her right to doctor–patient confidentiality so he can access her results was controlling and even abusive.