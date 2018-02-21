Disney Producer Of "The Lion King" And "Frozen" Musicals Accused Of Inappropriate Behavior

One of the most influential men on Broadway, Thomas Schumacher, is accused of years of inappropriate comments and behavior. Frozen opens in previews on Thursday night on Broadway.

Disney was silent Wednesday about the fate of the powerful head of its theater group and the producer of its upcoming Frozen Broadway musical, Thomas Schumacher, after the Wall Street Journal reported allegations that he had behaved inappropriately for years.

Former Disney employees told the newspaper Schumacher used sexually explicit language, openly discussed pornography, and wore a bathrobe while saying he wasn’t wearing anything underneath it, all while in the workplace.

"[Schumacher has] at times acknowledged using inappropriate language, expressed regret, and committed to being more mindful and adhering to company policies going forward,” a person close to him told the Journal. However, the person said Schumacher also denied the conduct specifically described in the story.

Bruce Williams, a former employee who worked in Disney's story development department in the early 1990s, told the newspaper that Schumacher made “salacious and inappropriate” comments toward him, including “compliments on my ass.” Williams said he reported Schumacher’s behavior to two superiors in 1994, and a human resources representative told him, “We’ve spoken to Tom [Schumacher] and he apologizes … this time I think he’s heard us.”

A spokesperson for Disney told the Journal that “complaints are thoroughly investigated and appropriate action is taken” at the company, but said that they had no record of Williams’ complaint.