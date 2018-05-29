BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This “Love, Simon” Deleted Scene Will Make You Feel All Your Feelings

Arts & Entertainment

This “Love, Simon” Deleted Scene Will Make You Feel All Your Feelings

“I don’t want my being gay to turn into the family project...I really just want everything to be exactly the same.”

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Headshot of Krystie Lee Yandoli

Krystie Lee Yandoli

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 29, 2018, at 4:57 p.m. ET

It’s been a little more than two months since Love, Simon — the coming-of-age movie based on an original YA book by Becky Albertalli — hit theaters and captured the hearts of its viewers.

The movie is available on digital starting today and comes to Blu-ray and DVD on June 12.
20th Century Fox

The movie is available on digital starting today and comes to Blu-ray and DVD on June 12.

Fans loved so much about the film, including *that* emotional, one-on-one conversation Simon (Nick Robinson) has with his mom, Emily (Jennifer Garner), after Simon tells his family he’s gay.

20th Century Fox

And now, premiering exclusively on BuzzFeed, here’s a deleted scene from the film that shows another conversation between Simon and his mom that doesn’t end on the same positive note:

video-player.buzzfeed.com

After spending a night out at a gay bar, Simon comes home drunk, tries to sneak back into his house, and ends up fighting with his mom.

20th Century Fox
ADVERTISEMENT

She confronts him for not answering his phone for hours. Simon gets upset because he doesn’t want his mom, who’s a therapist, to treat him like one of her patients.

20th Century Fox

Simon’s mom then tells him that she’s been researching local LGBTQ teen groups for him. “I'm not doing the therapy thing," she says. "I’m doing the mom thing.”

20th Century Fox

“This is exactly why I didn’t want to tell you, ’cause I don’t want my being gay to turn into the family project,” Simon says.

“We are not gay. I am. So I don’t want to go to a group and I don’t want to go to a therapist. I really just want everything to be exactly the same.”
20th Century Fox

We are not gay. I am. So I don’t want to go to a group and I don’t want to

go to a therapist. I really just want everything to be exactly the same.”

After Simon storms into his room, Emily asks her husband Jack (Josh Duhamel) why he wasn’t more helpful in their exchange.

20th Century Fox

“He comes home drunk from a party, we’re cool with it. He comes home drunk from a bar, we’re not cool with it? I don’t know, what are we cool with?” Jack quips.

20th Century Fox

So. Many. Feelings.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
20th Century Fox
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT