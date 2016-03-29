BuzzFeed News

This Little Kid Loves Carmelo Anthony So Much He Ran Onto The Court To Hug Him

Awwwwww.

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Posted on March 29, 2016, at 12:54 p.m. ET

Carmelo Anthony, basketball player for the New York Knicks, is pretty beloved by his fans.

And he's ~definitely~ a role model to all of his younger fans.

Which is why it's not that surprising that a little kid ran out on the court last night and hugged Anthony in the middle of his game.

View this video on YouTube
The New York Knicks were playing the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans.

What IS a little surprising, however, is that the kid actually got onto the court. But he did! And Melo hugged him back!

Awwwwwww.

He might be in a little bit of trouble with his mom...

...but it sure looks like it was worth it!

