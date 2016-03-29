This Little Kid Loves Carmelo Anthony So Much He Ran Onto The Court To Hug Him
Awwwwww.
Carmelo Anthony, basketball player for the New York Knicks, is pretty beloved by his fans.
And he's ~definitely~ a role model to all of his younger fans.
Which is why it's not that surprising that a little kid ran out on the court last night and hugged Anthony in the middle of his game.
What IS a little surprising, however, is that the kid actually got onto the court. But he did! And Melo hugged him back!
ADVERTISEMENT
He might be in a little bit of trouble with his mom...
...but it sure looks like it was worth it!
-
Krystie Yandoli is an entertainment editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Krystie Lee Yandoli at krystie.yandoli@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.