6 Things We Loved (And 4 Things We Hated) About Season 1 Of “The Bold Type”

Freeform

The women of The Bold Type tend to drop a lot of buzzwords as they walk-and-talk through their offices. They talk about feminism, and intersectional feminism in particular, as if it is their job — and in a way, it is. They say the words over and over again, and it’s clear that for the series’ central characters, modern feminism is a responsibility not to be taken lightly. But there seems to be a place where the well runs out, at least in the show’s first season. There is time ahead for a deeper dive, for all of these characters. But in its first season, The Bold Type did what most shows spouting feminism still sadly do: It still centered whiteness, despite having a relatively diverse cast that includes two queer women of color. It would be easy for them to rectify this: All they have to do is acknowledge the elements at play, and show the full context of what these characters are dealing with and how they’re different from one another. As noted earlier by Sylvia, the show completely glosses over race. And though it has queer characters and a great queer love story, there’s still so much left to be done with Kat’s realization that she is not as straight as she once believed. I’d love to see an acknowledgment of where Sutton and Jane might not understand Kat’s experience — in her sexuality or her ethnicity — and where they hold more privilege than her, by default. I’d love to see them actively talking that out. I’d love to see someone actually use a term like “bi” or “pan” when it comes to Kat, as a lot of shows are still contributing to erasure by avoiding them. I’d love to see The Bold Type really show it understands how characters like Kat and Alex might feel in a newsroom still largely dominated by white women, even if those white women have the best of intentions. And I’d love to see them put their intersectionality into action, not just in one part of one storyline but in every part of this show.

In other words, I want to see this series really commit to walking the walk, because it’s a great walk when it’s done right.

—A.B.