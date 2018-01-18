BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Have Mixed Feelings About The New "Party Of Five" Reboot

Arts & Entertainment

People Have Mixed Feelings About The New "Party Of Five" Reboot

The new show will follow a Latino family whose parents are suddenly deported back to Mexico.

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Headshot of Krystie Lee Yandoli

Krystie Lee Yandoli

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 18, 2018, at 6:16 p.m. ET

The Freeform channel officially announced Thursday that the network is going to reboot the iconic '90s TV drama Party of Five.

Columbia Television

The series, which first premiered in 1994, was originally created by Chris Keyser and Amy Lippman, both of whom are on board to write and executive produce the pilot ordered by Freeform.

The original series aired for six seasons, from 1994 to 2000. Party of Five is known to have launched the careers of its main stars, Matthew Fox (Charlie Singer), Scott Wolf (Bailey Singer), Neve Campbell (Julia Singer), and Lacey Chabert (Claudia Singer).
Columbia Television

The original series aired for six seasons, from 1994 to 2000. Party of Five is known to have launched the careers of its main stars, Matthew Fox (Charlie Singer), Scott Wolf (Bailey Singer), Neve Campbell (Julia Singer), and Lacey Chabert (Claudia Singer).

In a press release, Freeform stated the Party of Five reboot "will follow the five Buendias children as they navigate daily life struggles to survive as a family unit after their parents are suddenly deported back to Mexico."

Columbia Television

After the announcement, some people noted how the reboot's focus on immigration is relevant to current events.

Wow. Party of Five, the '90s drama about a group of five siblings raising themselves after their parents died, will… https://t.co/tiLfy5EP0F
Eric Deggans at NPR @Deggans

Wow. Party of Five, the '90s drama about a group of five siblings raising themselves after their parents died, will… https://t.co/tiLfy5EP0F

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
I’m excited about the immigration twist on the ‘Party of Five’ reboot https://t.co/vnwegEtMWu
Caroline Elliott @caroline917

I’m excited about the immigration twist on the ‘Party of Five’ reboot https://t.co/vnwegEtMWu

Reply Retweet Favorite
Freeform may produce a very timely #partyoffive reboot: Five U.S. citizen children facing life after their parents… https://t.co/5Z1sKVglT4
Jason Tippitt @TippittJason

Freeform may produce a very timely #partyoffive reboot: Five U.S. citizen children facing life after their parents… https://t.co/5Z1sKVglT4

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others took the opportunity to make some jokes.

The Party of Five reboot will have a new twist: This time, they're the last five people left alive after a nuclear… https://t.co/RG7U8KqI2j
Joe Blevins @Joe_A_Blevins

The Party of Five reboot will have a new twist: This time, they're the last five people left alive after a nuclear… https://t.co/RG7U8KqI2j

Reply Retweet Favorite
A Party Of Five reboot, huh. It’s only January and 2018 is already super weird.
BlackLotus 🥀 @ErinLea7

A Party Of Five reboot, huh. It’s only January and 2018 is already super weird.

Reply Retweet Favorite
WAIT. who is rebooting Party of Five and why? I am so confused. And is someone still going to be a drunk clown and ruin a party?
Imani Gandy @AngryBlackLady

WAIT. who is rebooting Party of Five and why? I am so confused. And is someone still going to be a drunk clown and ruin a party?

Reply Retweet Favorite

Michal Zebede will also cowrite and serve as an executive producer on the new reboot, and Rodrigo Garcia will direct the pilot.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT