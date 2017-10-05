The Shows Are Mostly Going On At Las Vegas Venues, Despite Increased Security

Resorts and casinos are taking more safety precautions, but performers are still taking the stage.

On Sunday, 58 people were killed and at least 480 more were injured when a shooter opened fire on Route 91 Harvest, a country music festival in Las Vegas. It is now the deadliest mass shooting in recent US history.

The gunman — 64-year-old Stephen Paddock — had 23 guns in his hotel room at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, where he shot from late Sunday night.

There are dozens of performances in Las Vegas nightly and in light of the recent shooting, other venues are taking more safety precautions, though few performances have been affected. A representative for The Colosseum at Caesars Palace — where Celine Dion, Elton John, Mariah Carey, and Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn all have upcoming performances — told BuzzFeed News they plan on updating their security measures and taking extra precautions. The spokeswoman said she's unable to share specific details around those efforts, however, for security reasons.

“We are constantly reviewing our security policies and practices to keep our guests and employees safe,” Jennifer Forkish, vice president of corporate communications for Caesars Entertainment, told BuzzFeed News in a statement. “We are also working very closely with law enforcement, especially Las Vegas Metro, to continue to keep our properties secure.”

Dion performed at The Colosseum on Oct. 3, and told the audience that she would be donating the proceeds from that night’s show to the victims of the Route 91 shooting.

According to a representative for Caesars Entertainment, previously scheduled performances at The Colosseum and at The Axis at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, which they also oversee, will resume as scheduled — including Britney Spears', Lionel Richie's, Ringo Starr's and the Backstreet Boys's. A representative for the Backstreet Boys told BuzzFeed News the band “loves Las Vegas and they’re looking forward to coming back in November to perform.” However, Jennifer Lopez did postpone her three shows at The Axis this week.