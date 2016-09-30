BuzzFeed News

The Real Bookstore From "Portlandia" Cut Ties With The Show And Said "Fuck Portlandia"

In Other Words bookstore claims, among other things, that Portlandia producers asked them to remove a Black Lives Matter sign on their window.

After participating in six seasons of Portlandia — IFC's sketch comedy show starring Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein — In Other Words bookstore in Portland, Oregon announced it's cut ties with the show.

In Other Words is the real feminist bookstore that Women & Women First from Portlandia is based on. It's also used in the filming of the show.

According to Instagram posts and an article published by Portland publication Willamette Week, In Other Words put a sign up that read, "Fuck Portlandia!" in their window sometime in the spring.

And on Friday, in a lengthy blog post titled, "Fuck Portlandia," the In Other Words team detailed their grievances with the show and explained their reasoning behind this decision.

In Other Words claims that the show is trans-antagonistic and trans-misogynist and that they were asked by producers to remove a Black Lives Matter sign on their window.

They also wrote that the production left their store a mess and mistreated staff.

IFC

"The current board, staff, and volunteers were not involved in the decision, made six years ago, to allow Portlandia to film at In Other Words," the blog post reads.

IFC

"We stand behind our collective decision to discontinue our relationship with the show. And we fucking love the sign."

IFC

BuzzFeed News reached out to representatives for Fred Armisen, Carrie Brownstein, and IFC as well as In Other Words bookstore for comments.

