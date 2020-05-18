Ryan Murphy’s “The Politician” Is Returning To Netflix Next Month

Payton Hobart (Ben Platt) and his mom, Georgina (Gwyneth Paltrow) in Season 2 of The Politician .

Ryan Murphy’s satirical series The Politician is returning to Netflix for its second season next month on June 19 after debuting Season 1 in September 2019.

The Politician, which is Murphy’s first Netflix series in an overall deal with the streaming giant, features an all-star cast of Gwyneth Paltrow, Ben Platt, Jessica Lange, Bette Midler, and Zoey Deutch.

Platt stars as the show’s main character, Payton Hobart, a high schooler who lives with his wealthy family in Santa Barbara, California, and who dreams of becoming president of the United States. The first season shows Payton running for student body president and all of the ups, downs, and corruption that goes on even at the high school level.

He also struggles with the aftermath of the death of his friend and secret lover, River Barkley (David Corenswet), who suddenly kills himself nearly halfway through the first episode.