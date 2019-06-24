The First Few Minutes Of “The Hills: New Beginnings” Sets Up A Lot Of Drama

IT'S FINALLY HERE! But because we can't wait any longer... here are the first three minutes of TONIGHT'S episode! (And yes, we've already rewatched SEVERAL times.) 😍 #TheHills: New Beginnings premieres at 10/9c on @MTV!

MTV has released the first three minutes of The Hills: New Beginnings, showing fans what to expect from the highly anticipated reboot when it premieres Monday night.

“I love this city, but sometimes it doesn’t love me,” Audrina Patridge says while shots of Los Angeles are shown onscreen.

Patridge is returning to the series that brought her fame back in 2009 and will be joined by original cast members Heidi and Spencer Pratt, Brody Jenner, and Justin “Bobby” Brescia, as well as newcomers Mischa Barton and Brandon Thomas Lee. In the years since The Hills went off the air, Patridge got married to BMX rider Corey Bohan and gave birth to their daughter, Kirra Max. The reality star finalized her divorce at the end of last year and talks about her recent difficulties in the new clip.

“It’s hard enough going through a divorce, it’s harder everyone judging and knowing intimate details that you don’t want everyone to know,” Patridge says.

We then see her crying on camera to Stephanie Pratt, Spencer’s sister and former Hills cast member, saying, “I have to protect myself.”