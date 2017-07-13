"The Handmaid's Tale" Was Nominated For 13 Emmys And People Are Thrilled
On Thursday, July 13, Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale received a total of 13 Emmy nominations.
Elisabeth Moss is nominated in the category of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for playing the show's main character, Offred (also known as June).
Samira Wiley, Ann Dowd, and Alexis Bledel also received Emmy nominations for their roles in The Handmaid's Tale.
The show was also nominated in the following categories:
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary or Fantasy Program (one hour or more)
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (one hour)
Outstanding Period/Fantasy Costumes for a Series
Limited Series or Movie
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Outstanding Drama Series
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Fans are excited about all of the love the show is getting.
And a lot of people aren't surprised that The Handmaid's Tale received as many nominations as it did.
