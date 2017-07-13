BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

"The Handmaid's Tale" Was Nominated For 13 Emmys And People Are Thrilled

Arts & Entertainment / emmys

"The Handmaid's Tale" Was Nominated For 13 Emmys And People Are Thrilled

Praise be!

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Headshot of Krystie Lee Yandoli

Krystie Lee Yandoli

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 13, 2017, at 12:48 p.m. ET

On Thursday, July 13, Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale received a total of 13 Emmy nominations.

While Hulu has received past Emmy nominations for visual effects for 11.22.63 and for writing on their election special Triumph, a representative confirmed to BuzzFeed News that this is the first time the streaming service has been recognized for any above the line nominations.
Hulu

While Hulu has received past Emmy nominations for visual effects for 11.22.63 and for writing on their election special Triumph, a representative confirmed to BuzzFeed News that this is the first time the streaming service has been recognized for any above the line nominations.

Elisabeth Moss is nominated in the category of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for playing the show's main character, Offred (also known as June).

Hulu

Samira Wiley, Ann Dowd, and Alexis Bledel also received Emmy nominations for their roles in The Handmaid's Tale.

Hulu
Hulu
Hulu

The show was also nominated in the following categories:

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary or Fantasy Program (one hour or more)

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (one hour)

Outstanding Period/Fantasy Costumes for a Series

Limited Series or Movie

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans are excited about all of the love the show is getting.

so much good tv, but the handmaid's tale for all the emmys!
rey @_reydotcom

so much good tv, but the handmaid's tale for all the emmys!

Reply Retweet Favorite
blessed be the fruit, so many emmy noms for The Handmaid's Tale 🙌🏼
Maddie @maddie_beh

blessed be the fruit, so many emmy noms for The Handmaid's Tale 🙌🏼

Reply Retweet Favorite
The Handmaid's Tale deserves all the awards yall better watch that show
bee @hrraypotter

The Handmaid's Tale deserves all the awards yall better watch that show

Reply Retweet Favorite

And a lot of people aren't surprised that The Handmaid's Tale received as many nominations as it did.

No surprises that The Handmaid's Tale swept up a ton of nominations. So well deserved.
pastrami mami @natashawillis

No surprises that The Handmaid's Tale swept up a ton of nominations. So well deserved.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
the handmaid's tale got two directing nominations let's pack it in folks
Ben E @RealToddHaynes

the handmaid's tale got two directing nominations let's pack it in folks

Reply Retweet Favorite
I have many feelings about the Emmys but Handmaid's Tale got nominated all the places it should've at that's what's most important.
Michael Apgar 🏳️‍🌈 @mapgar1986

I have many feelings about the Emmys but Handmaid's Tale got nominated all the places it should've at that's what's most important.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Praise be!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Hulu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT