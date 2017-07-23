BuzzFeed News

Oh My God, Here's The First Trailer For "Westworld" Season 2

Oh My God, Here's The First Trailer For "Westworld" Season 2

The show returns to HBO in 2018.

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Krystie Lee Yandoli

Posted on July 22, 2017, at 8:51 p.m. ET

On Saturday, July 22, the first trailer for Westworld Season 2 was officially revealed at San Diego Comic-Con.

There was a blood-stained self-playing piano.

Delores (Evan Rachel Wood) firing off a rifle while on horseback.

The Man in Black (Ed Harris) with a blood-stained face.

And a whole lot of dead bodies.

The show is set to come back to HBO in 2018.

