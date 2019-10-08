“The Bachelor” Star Peter Weber Suffered "A Freak Accident” That Required Stitches On His Head

The star of the next season of The Bachelor, Peter Weber, “suffered a freak accident” during filming, host Chris Harrison confirmed.

“He got a cut on his head, he did get stitches, but he’s 100% OK and production is already back underway,” Harrison said in a statement. “He’s still the dashing, handsome pilot we’ve all dreamed of.”

Weber, a 28-year-old pilot who hails from California, is the star of the ABC show's 24th season. He was reportedly hospitalized and received 22 stitches as a result of his injury, which the statement did not elaborate on.

According to Radar Online, Weber’s injury took place on a golf course while on location in Costa Rica on Monday, Oct. 7. Sources told the Hollywood Reporter that filming continued and Weber had a date on Tuesday.

Production on Season 24 started in September.



Fans might remember Weber from his time on the most recent season of The Bachelorette, featuring Hannah Brown, during which he placed third.

After Weber was announced as the new star of The Bachelor, he appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he discussed how excited he was when Harrison called with the news.