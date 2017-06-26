BuzzFeed News

The Cast Of "13 Reasons Why" Was Extra Adorable At The San Francisco Pride Parade

The Cast Of "13 Reasons Why" Was Extra Adorable At The San Francisco Pride Parade

"Love is for everyone."

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Krystie Lee Yandoli

Posted on June 26, 2017, at 6:05 p.m. ET

On Sunday, more than one million people showed up to San Francisco's Pride Parade to celebrate LGBT rights and spread messages of equality.

New York City also held its Pride Parade on the same day.
Sarah Rice / Getty Images

Netflix had a float in the parade, and cast members of 13 Reasons Why showed up in solidarity with the LGBT community.

Christian Navarro / Via instagram.com

And fans reacted accordingly.

Elijah Nouvelage / Getty Images

Katherine Langford, who plays Hannah Baker, was dressed to impress.

instagram.com
She looked truly iconic in this glittery, fringe-y red jacket.

Christian Navarro / Instagram
Clearly, Christian Navarro (Tony Padilla) loved it too.

Alisha Boe (Jessica Davis) was also present.

Alisha Boe / Via instagram.com

~Very~ present.

Alisha Boe / Via instagram.com

As was Michele Selene Ang (Courtney Crimsen).

instagram.com
These ladies are a force.

Instagram
Instagram: @alishaboe

Devin Druid (Tyler Down), Miles Heizer (Alex Standall), and Justin Prentice (Bryce Walker) got in on the parade action, too.

Alisha Boe / Instagram
At one point, some of the actors even met Diane Guerrero (Maritza) and Jackie Cruz (Flaca) from fellow Netflix series, Orange Is the New Black.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BVxyDWynOk3/?hl=en
https://www.instagram.com/p/BVxwvZ7FPOr/?taken-by=dianeguerrero_&hl=en

"Love is for everyone," Prentice captioned this photo on Instagram.

Justin Prentice / Via instagram.com

Christian Navarro also wrote a heartfelt message in an Instagram caption:

"I'm so very proud to be apart of such an important, inclusive, diverse, and dynamic cast. We truly love being able to stand with our #lgbtq community in unity and strength. We love you. I love you. Today is yours."

Happy Pride! ♥️💛💚💙💜

instagram.com
