The Cast Of "13 Reasons Why" Was Extra Adorable At The San Francisco Pride Parade

On Sunday, more than one million people showed up to San Francisco's Pride Parade to celebrate LGBT rights and spread messages of equality. Sarah Rice / Getty Images New York City also held its Pride Parade on the same day.

Netflix had a float in the parade, and cast members of 13 Reasons Why showed up in solidarity with the LGBT community. Christian Navarro / Via instagram.com

And fans reacted accordingly. Elijah Nouvelage / Getty Images

Katherine Langford, who plays Hannah Baker, was dressed to impress. instagram.com

She looked truly iconic in this glittery, fringe-y red jacket. Christian Navarro / Instagram Christian Navarro / Instagram Clearly, Christian Navarro (Tony Padilla) loved it too.

Alisha Boe (Jessica Davis) was also present. Alisha Boe / Via instagram.com

~Very~ present. Alisha Boe / Via instagram.com

As was Michele Selene Ang (Courtney Crimsen). instagram.com

Devin Druid (Tyler Down), Miles Heizer (Alex Standall), and Justin Prentice (Bryce Walker) got in on the parade action, too. Alisha Boe / Instagram Alisha Boe / Instagram

At one point, some of the actors even met Diane Guerrero (Maritza) and Jackie Cruz (Flaca) from fellow Netflix series, Orange Is the New Black. https://www.instagram.com/p/BVxyDWynOk3/?hl=en https://www.instagram.com/p/BVxwvZ7FPOr/?taken-by=dianeguerrero_&hl=en

"Love is for everyone," Prentice captioned this photo on Instagram. Justin Prentice / Via instagram.com

Christian Navarro also wrote a heartfelt message in an Instagram caption "I'm so very proud to be apart of such an important, inclusive, diverse, and dynamic cast. We truly love being able to stand with our #lgbtq community in unity and strength. We love you. I love you. Today is yours."