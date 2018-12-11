Ariana Grande Just Released A Third "Thank U, Next" Behind-The-Scenes Video
Don't worry, a blooper reel is still on the way.
Ariana Grande has been releasing installments of behind-the-scenes footage from the making of her iconic music video for "Thank U, Next."
And on Tuesday, the singer posted a third behind-the-scenes video.
Viewers get a peek behind the Mean Girls scene when Grande walks down the school hallway.
And she hugs it out with Troye Sivan.
Fans also see the Bring It On scene getting filmed.
Colleen Ballinger, an actor and a friend of Grande's, also shows up in the video.
She was eight and a half months pregnant at the time.
Ballinger, aka Miranda Sings on YouTube, has since given birth to her son. She tweeted a photo in a hospital gown and bed on Monday with the caption "Here we go." She followed this up with a tweet that said, "He's perfect."
While this appears to be the last behind-the-scenes video for "Thank U, Next," it looks like fans have a blooper reel to look forward to!
