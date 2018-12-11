BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Ariana Grande Just Released A Third "Thank U, Next" Behind-The-Scenes Video

Arts & Entertainment

Ariana Grande Just Released A Third "Thank U, Next" Behind-The-Scenes Video

Don't worry, a blooper reel is still on the way.

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Headshot of Krystie Lee Yandoli

Krystie Lee Yandoli

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 11, 2018, at 2:23 p.m. ET

Ariana Grande has been releasing installments of behind-the-scenes footage from the making of her iconic music video for "Thank U, Next."

youtube.com

And on Tuesday, the singer posted a third behind-the-scenes video.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Viewers get a peek behind the Mean Girls scene when Grande walks down the school hallway.

youtube.com

And she hugs it out with Troye Sivan.

youtube.com

Fans also see the Bring It On scene getting filmed.

youtube.com

Colleen Ballinger, an actor and a friend of Grande's, also shows up in the video.

youtube.com

She was eight and a half months pregnant at the time.

youtube.com

Ballinger, aka Miranda Sings on YouTube, has since given birth to her son. She tweeted a photo in a hospital gown and bed on Monday with the caption "Here we go." She followed this up with a tweet that said, "He's perfect."

While this appears to be the last behind-the-scenes video for "Thank U, Next," it looks like fans have a blooper reel to look forward to!

youtube.com

ADVERTISEMENT