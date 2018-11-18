BuzzFeed News

Steve Carell Reunited With Cast Members From "The Office" On "SNL" And Teased A Possible Revival

Steve Carell Reunited With Cast Members From "The Office" On "SNL" And Teased A Possible Revival

"Let's get that money, Steve."

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Krystie Lee Yandoli

Posted on November 18, 2018, at 11:11 a.m. ET

Last night, Steve Carell made a triumphant return to hosting Saturday Night Live.

Viewers were happily surprised when some of Carell's cast members from The Office joined him during his opening monologue.

...Erin, Pam and Andy?! #SNL
...Erin, Pam and Andy?! #SNL

First, Ellie Kemper (aka Erin Hannon) popped up in the audience, encouraging Carell to sign on for a revival of the iconic show.

"People would really love to see an Office reboot. I mean especially me, 'cause I need that money. Let's get that money, Steve."

When Carell wasn't convinced by Kemper that a revival would be a good idea, Ed Helms (who played Andy Bernard) also showed up in the audience and made his plea.

"I don't think you understand how much money we're talking about."

Then, in classic Pam fashion, Jenna Fischer joined the rest of her castmates by telling Carell to "just do the damn thing!"

preach @jennafischer 💸😂 #SNL
preach @jennafischer 💸😂 #SNL

After getting everyone all excited and asking audience members if they really want an Office revival...

Carell said he was "proud to announce officially that...we have a great show tonight!"

Fans were going wild that the cast members teased the possibility of an Office revival.

This mini The Office reunion made my night. Also, the band playing the theme. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #SNL
This mini The Office reunion made my night. Also, the band playing the theme. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #SNL

.@SteveCarell seemingly about to announce an Office reboot with @jennafischer @edhelms and Ellie Kemper but psyching everyone out hurts and just toys with my emotions @nbcsnl
.@SteveCarell seemingly about to announce an Office reboot with @jennafischer @edhelms and Ellie Kemper but psyching everyone out hurts and just toys with my emotions @nbcsnl

Me when I legit thought they were gonna announce the office reunion @nbcsnl #SNL 😭
Me when I legit thought they were gonna announce the office reunion @nbcsnl #SNL 😭

please just... stop playing with my heart, steve #officereunion
please just... stop playing with my heart, steve #officereunion

  Do you want a revival ofThe Office?

Do you want a revival ofThe Office?
