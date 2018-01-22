BuzzFeed News

Sterling K. Brown Made History At The 2018 SAG Awards And Gave An Amazing Speech

"What a blessing it is to get to do what you love for a living."

Posted on January 21, 2018, at 10:18 p.m. ET

Sterling K. Brown made history at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday when he became the first black actor to win the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series category.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Brown won for his role as Randall Pearson in the NBC drama This Is Us.

NBC

"What a blessing it is to get to do what you love for a living," Brown said in his acceptance speech.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

"What an honor it is to be recognized by your peers for a job well done."

Kevin Winter / Getty Images
"People call us weird and strange. The truth of the matter is, everybody's weird and strange. We just embrace ourselves for who we are," the actor said.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

"To all those people out there still hustling, trying to make it: The fame won't sustain you, the money won't sustain you. The love — keep that love alive. It'll keep you going."

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

You can watch Sterling K. Brown's full speech here.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

