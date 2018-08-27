BuzzFeed News

Steph Curry Wrote A Powerful Essay About Women's Equality, The Gender Pay Gap, And His Daughters

"I want our girls to grow up knowing that there are no boundaries that can be placed on their futures, period."

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Headshot of Krystie Lee Yandoli

Krystie Lee Yandoli

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 27, 2018, at 9:10 a.m. ET

NBA star Steph Curry advocated for gender equality and for a push to eliminate the pay gap in an essay for the Player's Tribune, writing that "women’s equality has become a little more personal for me lately" because of his daughters.

Steve Jennings / Getty Images

The 30-year-old champ is the father two daughters, 6-year-old Riley and 3-year-old Ryan.

And in July, he and his wife, Ayesha Curry, welcomed their son, Canon Curry, into the world.

"I want our girls to grow up knowing that there are no boundaries that can be placed on their futures, period," Curry wrote.

"I want them to grow up in a world where their gender does not feel like a rulebook for what they should think, or be, or do."

"And I want them to grow up believing that they can dream big, and strive for careers where they’ll be treated fairly. And of course: paid equally."

Curry also said, "It's important that we all come together" on this issue, which he considers nonpartisan, "not just as fathers of daughters."

&quot;Every day — that’s when we need to be working to close the pay gap in this country,&quot; he wrote. &quot;Because every day is when the pay gap is affecting women. And every day is when the pay gap is sending the wrong message to women about who they are, and how they’re valued, and what they can or cannot become.&quot;
Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

Now that he's raising a boy, too, Curry said he struggles to make sense about how "Canon will probably have advantages in life" because of his gender that his sisters won't.

"I think you teach him to always stay listening to women, to always stay believing in women, and — when it comes to anyone’s expectations for women — to always stay challenging the idea of what’s right," he wrote.

"And I think you let him know that, for his generation, to be a true supporter of women’s equality — it’s not enough anymore to be learning about it. You have to be doing it."

