Almost 20 Years After “Speak,” The Author Is “So Fucking Angry” The Reckoning Took This Long

“There are a lot of guys that are having a hard time looking themselves in the mirror right now, and they need to step up,” Laurie Halse Anderson told BuzzFeed News.

Almost 20 years ago, Laurie Halse Anderson's book about a high schooler who descends into isolation after being raped started a new conversation about how sexual assault victims deal with the pain. But it took until now, as the #MeToo movement lurches forward, for a sea change in how assault victims are treated and heard to start happening.



And that pisses Anderson off.

"I’m so fucking angry,” Anderson, the author of the 1999 novel Speak told BuzzFeed News. “On the one hand, you’re supposed to be joyful because we’re having these conversations. But from my perspective, why are we still stuck in this toxic patriarchy bullshit?"



Now, as the great Reckoning continues to fell men in power who have previously benefitted from the silence of their alleged abuse victims, Anderson's book is being published as a reinterpreted graphic novel of the same name.

Speak, a National Book Award finalist that went on to win many other awards, was also adapted into a movie starring Kristen Stewart in 2004. But now, in graphic novel form, Anderson hopes readers come away with a better understanding of the main character’s pain.

The main character, Melinda Sordino, struggles through her freshman year after being raped at a summer party. Melinda calls the police, but is at a loss for words when they pick up the phone, so she flees the scene and the cops eventually break up the party.

Melinda didn’t have many friends to begin with, and the rest of her classmates were upset that she ruined their end-of-summer party without knowing why, so she goes into a depression and doesn’t speak all year long. She remains an outcast, communicating through her artwork until the end of the book when she tells her ex–best friend and her art teacher what happened.

“I’ve never met a woman who hasn’t, at some level, been harassed or touched or groped,” Anderson said. “It’s this giant scale of behavior, but I’ve never met a single woman who hasn’t been through that. What Speak has done for the past couple decades is open up a conversation for some people in a quiet way.”