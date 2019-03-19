Here’s Why Ex-CNN Star Soledad O'Brien Is So Critical Of Her Former Network

Former CNN host Soledad O’Brien again heaped criticism on the news network Tuesday, saying they’re not adding value or best serving the public by having political pundits and elected officials “screaming about President Trump” and who “often don’t even know what the hell they’re talking about.”

“This is just bull. It’s a ratings grab, and it’s cheap,” O’Brien said on BuzzFeed News’ Twitter morning show AM to DM.

“All those people are on the payroll. They make something like $100-150,000 as a contributor for a year, so as you circle them through it’s inexpensive. And to have people yelling at each other as opposed to sending a crew into the field to tell a complex story, obviously one is much cheaper.”

"One serves the public better, but one's cheap," she said. "So that's why they do it."

O’Brien, whose show Matter of Fact With Soledad O’Brien airs on local affiliates across the country, made clear she “loves CNN” and remembers covering Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans for the network back in 2005.

But as someone who’s familiar with “the pay structure," "how you book a story” and “exactly what goes into all those meetings,” O'Brien thinks the company should be aiming higher.