Shakira Is Being Charged With Tax Evasion In Spain

Shakira is being charged with tax evasion by prosecutors in Spain who alleged Friday that she owes more than $16 million.

According to the Associated Press, officials in Barcelona say that between 2012–2014 the Colombian-born singer claimed to be living in the Bahamas, where taxes are much lower.

However, they allege she was in fact spending the majority of her time living in Spain with her boyfriend, soccer player Gerard Piqué.

Shakira only began filing taxes as a resident of Spain starting in 2015.

Prosecutors allege she owes more than $16.3 million, or 14.5 million euros, in back taxes.

A magistrate now has to determine if there's enough evidence for the singer to go on trial, the AP reported.

Representatives for Shakira didn’t immediately respond to BuzzFeed News’ request for comment, but they told the AP they had no comment.

Shakira's finances have been in the spotlight since she was among the public figures named in the Panama Papers scandal, which detailed the offshore tax arrangements of the rich and powerful.