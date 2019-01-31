Serena Williams Said It’s Important To Always Stick Up For Yourself In This Negative World We’re Living In

Legendary tennis champ Serena Williams told BuzzFeed News in the latest episode of Profile that she’s happy to see other women empowering themselves and speaking up to say, “‘Oh this isn’t right’ or ‘We deserve this.’”

“I think that’s so important because really, what we do and the changes we make and the voices that we provide now, today, is gonna help our women up tomorrow,” Williams told host Ashley C. Ford.

“It’s really for the greater good.”

Back in September, Williams got into a heated argument with umpire Carlos Ramos when he accused her of getting coaching from the box during the US Open Final. She ultimately lost the match to 20-year-old Naomi Osaka, and the United States Tennis Association fined Williams $17,000.