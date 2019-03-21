“Schitt’s Creek” Is Ending After Its Upcoming Sixth Season

Schitt’s Creek, the Canadian comedy that has found a legion of new fans in the last few years, will end after its upcoming sixth season, the cast and creators announced Thursday.

Co-creators Daniel Levy and Eugene Levy said on Twitter that Schitt’s Creek would be renewed for another season after its current Season 5, but then that would be it for the Rose family: Johnny (Eugene Levy), Moira (Catherine O'Hara), David (Dan Levy), and Alexis (Annie Murphy).

“We are so grateful to have been given the time and creative freedom to tell this story in its totality, concluding with a final chapter that we had envisioned from the very beginning,” Daniel and Eugene Levy wrote.

“It’s not lost on us what a rare privilege it is in this industry to get to decide when your show should take its final bow.”