“Schitt’s Creek” Is Ending After Its Upcoming Sixth Season
Schitt’s Creek, the Canadian comedy that has found a legion of new fans in the last few years, will end after its upcoming sixth season, the cast and creators announced Thursday.
Co-creators Daniel Levy and Eugene Levy said on Twitter that Schitt’s Creek would be renewed for another season after its current Season 5, but then that would be it for the Rose family: Johnny (Eugene Levy), Moira (Catherine O'Hara), David (Dan Levy), and Alexis (Annie Murphy).
“We are so grateful to have been given the time and creative freedom to tell this story in its totality, concluding with a final chapter that we had envisioned from the very beginning,” Daniel and Eugene Levy wrote.
“It’s not lost on us what a rare privilege it is in this industry to get to decide when your show should take its final bow.”
The fifth season of the show is scheduled to continue to air on CBC in Canada and Pop TV in the United States until April 9. Season 6, which isn’t even in production yet, will end sometime in 2020.
“We could never have dreamed that our fans would grow to love and care about these characters in the ways that you have,” Daniel and Eugene Levy said.
“We are all so excited to begin shooting these last fourteen episodes and can’t thank you enough for the overwhelming love and generosity you’ve shown us.”
