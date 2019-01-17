Sara Bareilles Said Her New Music Will Reflect The Current Political Climate

Singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, who’s currently starring in the Broadway musical Waitress, said that her upcoming album will “go deeper” than her usual ballads and reflect our current political climate.

“As a songwriter and an artist right now, in the way the political climate feels and our sort of cultural evolution, it feels important to talk about deeper subject matters,” Bareilles said on BuzzFeed News’ Twitter morning show AM to DM.

She recorded the album in Los Angeles and said that it deals with “big themes” and represents “what the last couple of years have felt like being in the world.”



“In the last five years of my life, I’ve really sort of deepened my relationship to my own activism and advocacy, wanting to talk about bigger things than just my own heartbreak,” Bareilles said.



While Bareilles didn’t say exactly when her new album will be released, she said that fans can expect the new music to drop early this year.