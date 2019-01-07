Emma Stone Yelled Out "I'm Sorry" At The Golden Globes After Sandra Oh Called Her Out For Whitewashing
"[Crazy Rich Asians] is the first studio film with an Asian American lead since Ghost in the Shell and Aloha.”
At the 2019 Golden Globes on Sunday night, host Sandra Oh made a killer joke about Asian representation in Hollywood — prompting a hilarious response from one actor in particular in the crowd.
While talking about the 2018 blockbuster Crazy Rich Asians, Oh joked, “It is the first studio film with an Asian American lead since Ghost in the Shell and Aloha.”
Ghost in the Shell (2017) starred Scarlett Johansson and Aloha (2015) starred Emma Stone, both of whom were criticized for whitewashing, as their roles were supposed to portray characters of Asian and Hawaiian descent, respectively.
The joke was particularly awkward because Stone was in the audience for Sunday's ceremony, having been nominated for her role in The Favourite.
After Oh made her joke Emma Stone yelled somewhere off camera, “I’m sorry!” and Oh clutched her chest and smirked.
People were...surprised...to say the least.
And people had plenty of jokes for Stone.
This isn't the first time Stone has addressed the whitewashing controversy.
“I’ve become the butt of many jokes," she told News.com.au in 2015. "I've learned on a macro level about the insane history of whitewashing in Hollywood and how prevalent the problem truly is.
"It’s ignited a conversation that’s very important," she said.
-
Krystie Yandoli is an entertainment editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Krystie Lee Yandoli at krystie.yandoli@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.