Emma Stone Yelled Out "I'm Sorry" At The Golden Globes After Sandra Oh Called Her Out For Whitewashing

Sandra Oh: ["Crazy Rich Asians"] is the first studio film with an Asian American lead since "Ghost in the Shell" and "Aloha." Emma Stone [in the crowd]: I'M SORRY!

At the 2019 Golden Globes on Sunday night, host Sandra Oh made a killer joke about Asian representation in Hollywood — prompting a hilarious response from one actor in particular in the crowd.

While talking about the 2018 blockbuster Crazy Rich Asians, Oh joked, “It is the first studio film with an Asian American lead since Ghost in the Shell and Aloha.”

Ghost in the Shell (2017) starred Scarlett Johansson and Aloha (2015) starred Emma Stone, both of whom were criticized for whitewashing, as their roles were supposed to portray characters of Asian and Hawaiian descent, respectively.

The joke was particularly awkward because Stone was in the audience for Sunday's ceremony, having been nominated for her role in The Favourite.