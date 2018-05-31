Samantha Bee And TBS Have Apologized For Calling Ivanka Trump A “Feckless Cunt”

Eric Gay / AP

The first story revolves around the federal government losing track of almost 1,500 immigrant children who arrived in the US as unaccompanied minors and were placed in temporary homes. Many of the children are not necessarily missing, however, but rather officials were simply unable to make phone contact with their carers.

The second story is about the Trump administration instituting a new policy to separate children from their parents when they arrive as undocumented immigrants in the US. The policy is designed to act as a deterrent, but has been criticized as cruel. President Trump himself has blamed Democrats for this "horrible law," but the policy was instituted by his administration.