"I Am Not Male Or Female": Sam Smith Said He Identifies As Gender Nonbinary

Sam Smith revealed for the first time in an interview released Friday that he identifies as gender nonbinary.

“I’ve sometimes sat and questioned, do I want a sex change? It’s something I still think about: ‘Do I want to?’ I don’t think it is,” the singer said on actor Jameela Jamil’s new Instagram talk show, I Weigh Interviews.

“When I saw the nonbinary, genderqueer, and I read into it, and I heard these people speaking, I was like, ‘Fuck, that is me.’”

Smith told Jamil, “I've always had a war between my body and my mind.” He said he had liposuction when he was 12 years old after his mom took him to the doctor and discovered his body was storing excessive amounts of estrogen in his chest, giving him breasts.