Ruthie Ann Miles Hasn't Yet Decided To Return To The Stage After The Crash That Killed Her Daughter And Unborn Child
Multiple reports said that Miles would be reprising her role in the London production of The King and I, but producers told BuzzFeed News that “no decision has been made."
Producers for The King and I told BuzzFeed News that “no decision has been made” about whether actor Ruthie Ann Miles would appear in the West End production of the show later this month following the deaths of her young daughter and unborn child in a car accident in March.
“Reports suggesting Ruthie has made a decision regarding performing in London are inaccurate,” the show’s producers said in a statement to BuzzFeed News.
“We consider Ruthie a beloved member of The King & I family in the West End, and she is welcome to join the production at any point. However, to be clear, no such decision has been made at this time.”
It comes after multiple reports said that Miles would be reprising her role as Lady Thiang in London’s iteration of The King and I, because the actor’s picture and character name appeared on the show’s website.
Miles, who also appeared in the FX series The Americans, won a Tony Award for her Broadway performance in the beloved musical.
Miles was struck by a car in Brooklyn in March in a crash that killed her 4-year-old daughter and her friend’s 1-year-old son. In May, Miles’ lawyer said the actor also lost her unborn child due to injuries she sustained in the accident.
"The pain suffered by Ruthie and Jonathan is nearly impossible to fathom," said Miles' lawyer, Ben Rubinowitz, in a statement provided to BuzzFeed News last month.
“As you might imagine, they are overwhelmed by the sadness of the deaths of their children. Ruthie and Jonathan are grateful for the support of their family and friends but wish and ask that their privacy be respected during this most trying time," the statement continued.
Rubinowitz's and Miles' representatives did not respond to requests for comment on Thursday.
Driver Dorothy Bruns, 44, was charged with two counts of manslaughter, two counts of criminally negligent homicide, two counts of reckless endangerment, and separate counts for reckless driving and a red light violation.
Here’s the full statement from the King and I producers:
The producers of The King & I wish to clarify recent erroneous reports regarding Ruthie Ann Miles’ participation in the West End production. As has always been the case, our thoughts and concerns have only been for Ruthie and her family and to respect their privacy at this most difficult time. To that end, we have chosen not to comment about whether Ruthie may or may not be able to join the production. Reports suggesting Ruthie has made a decision regarding performing in London are inaccurate. We consider Ruthie a beloved member of The King & I family in the West End, and she is welcome to join the production at any point. However, to be clear, no such decision has been made at this time.
"Americans" Star Ruthie Ann Miles Has Lost Her Unborn Child After The Car Crash That Killed Her Daughter
buzzfeed.com
A Woman Has Been Charged Over The Death Of “The Americans” Star Ruthie Ann Miles’ Daughter
buzzfeed.com
-
Krystie Yandoli is an entertainment editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Krystie Lee Yandoli at krystie.yandoli@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.