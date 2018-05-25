Rose McGowan Says She's "Shocked" And Never Thought She'd See Harvey Weinstein In Handcuffs

NBC

“It's tragic that it takes over 100 women [to come forward], and that probably means, like, 1,000.”

According to McGowan, Weinstein did not act alone because “he had accomplices and a complicity machine.”

“He was the cult leader of Hollywood,” she said. “To see that and to live in that town, I was there by myself since I was 15, and to see people lay wreaths at his feet, even though they knew — today is a good day.”