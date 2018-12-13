Robin Thicke And Pharrell Williams Have To Pay Marvin Gaye’s Family $5 Million In The “Blurred Lines” Lawsuit

Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams have been ordered to pay almost $5 million to Marvin Gaye’s family after a five-year copyright lawsuit over their 2013 hit song “Blurred Lines.”

The late singer's family accused the two artists of copyright infringement, saying their single plagiarized from Gaye’s “Got to Give It Up” from 1977.

In August 2013, Thicke and Williams originally filed a federal lawsuit against Gaye's estate because the family was commenting on the similarities between "Blurred Lines" and "Got to Give It Up." The claim said the Gaye family was calling common musical elements between these two songs copyright infringement.