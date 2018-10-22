Kiernan Shipka Wants A “Riverdale” and “Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina” Crossover Episode

The star of Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina said she'd love to see a crossover episode with the CW's Riverdale.

The highly-anticipated Sabrina the Teenage Witch reimagining starring Mad Men's Kiernan Shipka comes from the same executive producers as Riverdale and both shows exist in the same universe. Riverdale and Greendale, the town where Sabrina takes place, are neighboring towns.

Fans have already speculated whether or not the two shows will have a crossover episode where we see characters like Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) and Harvey (Ross Lynch) crossing paths with Archie (K.J. Apa) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse).



In an interview with Stephanie McNeal on BuzzFeed News' AM to DM on Monday, Shipka said that she hopes a crossover episode does eventually happen.