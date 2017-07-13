Reese Witherspoon Proved, Yet Again, The "Big Little Lies" Cast Couldn't Be Any Cuter
This morning, HBO's Big Little Lies was nominated for 16 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Limited Series.
Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon were both nominated for Oustanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.
Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley were nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.
And Alexander Skarsgård was also nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie.
AND the show is in contention in the following categories:
Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series, Movie, or Special
Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series, Limited Series, or Movie
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited Series or Movie
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Limited Series or Movie (Non-prosthetic)
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or Movie
Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special
Outstanding Music Supervision
It didn't take long for Witherspoon (who has been adorably supportive of her co-stars on Instagram) to start celebrating.
She posted this photo and wrote, "So thrilled about the 16 #Emmys nominations for #BigLittleLies! An incredible team of cast & crew worked so hard to make this happen!"
