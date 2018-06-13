BuzzFeed News

Rachel Bloom Shaded Neil Patrick Harris About His Tony Awards Tweet And Now He's Apologized

The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star shaded the hell out of Harris by implying he must think he's so famous and important that all his thoughts are worth sharing.

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Krystie Lee Yandoli

Posted on June 13, 2018, at 3:57 p.m. ET

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend actor, writer, and co-creator Rachel Bloom threw some shade at Neil Patrick Harris in a GQ interview on Wednesday, just days after the two had an awkward exchange on Twitter.

ICYMI, Bloom was a backstage correspondent at the Tony Awards on Sunday for the second year in a row.

Which is when Harris, who was watching at home with his son Gideon, unknowingly tweeted about Bloom: “Who is the woman in the top hat backstage at @TheTonyAwards? Gideon remarked that she says ‘like’ and ‘oh my god’ a lot. I’m confused…”

Who is the woman in the top hat backstage at @TheTonyAwards? Gideon remarked that she says 'like' and 'oh my god' a lot. I'm confused...
Neil Patrick Harris @ActuallyNPH

Within a half hour, Bloom then replied to Harris, saying she was a “big fan” of his and reminding him that they had met several times.

@ActuallyNPH @TheTonyAwards I'm a big fan of yours. We've met numerous times and my husband, Dan Gregor, wrote for "How I Met Your Mother" for 5 years. Notably, he wrote the episode where your character finally meets his father.
Rachel Bloom @Racheldoesstuff

Also, her husband wrote a key episode of How I Met Your Mother!! GAHHH SO AWKWARD.

In a rather excruciating reply, Harris then acknowledged her tweet, saying, “Indeed! Well said. Thanks for the reminder. How was backstage?”

@Racheldoesstuff @TheTonyAwards Indeed! Well said. Thanks for the reminder. How was backstage?
Neil Patrick Harris @ActuallyNPH

*crickets*

“I saw that tweet. And I was kind of devastated,” Bloom told GQ. “I was actually going to tweet, ‘This makes me sad.’ But then I was like, ‘Ehhhhhhhhhh… I don’t want to give him that, necessarily.’”

Bloom told GQ she was hurt by what he said and noted that Harris didn’t reach back out to apologize.

She also absolutely shaded the hell out of him by implying he must think he's so famous and important that all his thoughts are worth sharing.

“Look, he’s not a writer, so his version of a Twitter joke is to just kind of… live-comment to Twitter followers with kind of random, unformed thoughts,” she said. “And fame does that to you—where you think every kind of random, unformed thought is a gem, because you get 10,000 likes from it.”

“And that makes me scared about fame in general. The yes-men,” Bloom continued. “Even if what you’re saying is, I don’t know, kind of weird or unoriginal, you’re still getting a lot of approval and dopamine surges for saying it.&quot;&quot;I really, really hope that I can surround myself with people who will call me out on my shit, so that—even if I ever were to have 27 million Twitter followers—I would be just kind of… a person first, and a famous person second.”
“And that makes me scared about fame in general. The yes-men,” Bloom continued. “Even if what you’re saying is, I don’t know, kind of weird or unoriginal, you’re still getting a lot of approval and dopamine surges for saying it."

"I really, really hope that I can surround myself with people who will call me out on my shit, so that—even if I ever were to have 27 million Twitter followers—I would be just kind of… a person first, and a famous person second.”

“I guess what I would say is, the thing he said in response [to my tweet] wasn’t really an apology as much as saying, like, 'Well said! Thanks for the reminder,'” she said.

She then said that if Harris wanted to be gracious, he could encourage his Twitter followers to watch her show.

"I wouldn’t hate that!” she joked.

Well, perhaps he was reading, because on Wednesday afternoon Harris formally tweeted an apology. “What I thought was a funny comment in our living room must have been far from funny to read, backstage, mid show,” he said.

Sincere apologies to @Racheldoesstuff for my Tony tweet. I failed to research her before pressing 'send', and what I thought was a funny comment in our living room must have been far from funny to read, backstage, mid show. As a performer and a parent, I should have know better.
Neil Patrick Harris @ActuallyNPH

Bloom promptly responded, saying she accepted his apology.

@ActuallyNPH Hi, thank you for this! Apology accepted.
Rachel Bloom @Racheldoesstuff

Peace at last.

