Two More Women Are Accusing R. Kelly Of Sexual Misconduct When They Were Teens
The women, now 39 and 40, held a news conference with attorney Gloria Allred to announce their allegations.
Two more women are accusing R. Kelly of sexual misconduct when they were teenagers, alleging that after a concert in the 1990s, the singer invited them back to his hotel room, where he exposed his penis and asked them to have a threesome.
Latresa Scaff, 40, and Rochelle Washington, 39, made the new allegations at a press conference with their attorney, Gloria Allred, in New York on Thursday, and said they plan to meet with the US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York.
“I just wanted to have fun, and I was excited to meet Mr. Kelly, but as time went by, I felt in my heart that I couldn’t ever forget that day,” Washington told reporters. “I can’t get out of my head what I saw and what happened.”
Scaff said that in 1995, she and Washington went to a concert at the Baltimore Arena where Kelly and L.L. Cool J were performing. The two women, who said they were 16 and 15 at the time, allege they bought tickets to an afterparty at a nightclub where they took photographs and were offered drugs and alcohol from a man who was with Kelly.
According to Scaff, both women accepted the alcohol and got drunk. Kelly approached them and asked them to go back to his Baltimore hotel room. Scaff said they thought they were going to another party at the hotel, but when they arrived, they saw they were the only ones in the room. The man who let them into the room then told them that Kelly “is getting ready to enter the room. Pull up your dresses,” Scaff said.
When Kelly entered the room, Scaff said his penis “was out and was over the top of his pants.” She said the artist touched her breasts and vagina and asked if they would have a threesome, but Washington said no and went to the bathroom.
“When Kelly was alone with me, he asked me to perform oral sex on him,” Scaff said. “I was under the influence of marijuana and alcohol and did it. He then had sexual intercourse with me even though I did not have the capacity to consent.”
Allred said she believes Scaff and Washington’s allegations fit a “pattern of conduct which has been alleged by numerous accusers.”
“Your time has come to face the many women who have suffered in silence for so many years,” Allred said, addressing R. Kelly at the press conference. “They are no longer silent, and their voices are being heard.”
A representative for Kelly did not immediately respond to a request for comment but has previously denied allegations of misconduct.
The new allegations are just the latest to be leveled against the singer since Lifetime in January aired Surviving R. Kelly, a six-part docuseries detailing numerous sexual assault and abuse allegations against him, prompting a fresh wave of scrutiny.
BuzzFeed News also reported in 2017 that parents said Kelly was holding their daughters hostage in an abusive “cult,” and that the women were brainwashed into staying. In the past, Kelly has also been accused of pursuing sexual relationships with underage girls and was acquitted on child pornography charges in 2008.
Earlier this month, a new tape that appears to show Kelly allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl was sent by lawyer Michael Avenatti to prosecutors in Chicago, the attorney announced.
State prosecutors in Illinois and Georgia, meanwhile, have said they are looking into the issues raised in the Lifetime documentary.
Scaff said the decision to come forward “took a heavy toll” on her, but that she was inspired by other women who have shared similar stories about the musician.
“I’m here today due to me seeing other victims and things that happened to other victims along the way,” Scaff said. “I feel like I need to be here today to tell what happened to me because of all of the other victims that were affected by it as well. That’s why I’m here.”
-
