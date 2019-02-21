Two More Women Are Accusing R. Kelly Of Sexual Misconduct When They Were Teens

Monica Schipper / Getty Images

Two more women are accusing R. Kelly of sexual misconduct when they were teenagers, alleging that after a concert in the 1990s, the singer invited them back to his hotel room, where he exposed his penis and asked them to have a threesome. Latresa Scaff, 40, and Rochelle Washington, 39, made the new allegations at a press conference with their attorney, Gloria Allred, in New York on Thursday, and said they plan to meet with the US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York. “I just wanted to have fun, and I was excited to meet Mr. Kelly, but as time went by, I felt in my heart that I couldn’t ever forget that day,” Washington told reporters. “I can’t get out of my head what I saw and what happened.” Scaff said that in 1995, she and Washington went to a concert at the Baltimore Arena where Kelly and L.L. Cool J were performing. The two women, who said they were 16 and 15 at the time, allege they bought tickets to an afterparty at a nightclub where they took photographs and were offered drugs and alcohol from a man who was with Kelly.

Courtesy of Gloria Allred Latresa Scaff and Rochelle Washington with L.L. Cool J.

According to Scaff, both women accepted the alcohol and got drunk. Kelly approached them and asked them to go back to his Baltimore hotel room. Scaff said they thought they were going to another party at the hotel, but when they arrived, they saw they were the only ones in the room. The man who let them into the room then told them that Kelly “is getting ready to enter the room. Pull up your dresses,” Scaff said. When Kelly entered the room, Scaff said his penis “was out and was over the top of his pants.” She said the artist touched her breasts and vagina and asked if they would have a threesome, but Washington said no and went to the bathroom. “When Kelly was alone with me, he asked me to perform oral sex on him,” Scaff said. “I was under the influence of marijuana and alcohol and did it. He then had sexual intercourse with me even though I did not have the capacity to consent.” Allred said she believes Scaff and Washington’s allegations fit a “pattern of conduct which has been alleged by numerous accusers.” “Your time has come to face the many women who have suffered in silence for so many years,” Allred said, addressing R. Kelly at the press conference. “They are no longer silent, and their voices are being heard.” A representative for Kelly did not immediately respond to a request for comment but has previously denied allegations of misconduct.

Mike Pont / Getty Images