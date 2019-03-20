Here's The First Trailer For Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood"

After much anticipation, the first teaser trailer for Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood officially dropped on Wednesday, giving viewers their first real look at what to expect from the much-talked-about film. The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio as a fictional, washed-up actor named Rick Dalton and Brad Pitt, Dalton's stunt double, Cliff Booth. Of course, this is not the first time Tarantino has worked with both actors; Pitt starred in Inglourious Basterds (2009) while DiCaprio was in Django Unchained (2012).

Columbia Pictures / Via youtube.com

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which is written and directed by Tarantino, is set in the counterculture era of Tinseltown in 1969. It covers the rise of Charles Manson (played by Damon Herriman) by featuring a character based on Sharon Tate (played by Margot Robbie), a pregnant actor who was one of those murdered by Manson and his followers, and happens to be neighbors with Dalton and Booth.

Other stars who appear in the movie include Dakota Fanning, Bruce Dern, Damian Lewis (as Steve McQueen!), Al Pacino, Lena Dunham, and Luke Perry, who unexpectedly died after suffering a massive stroke on March 4.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood hits theaters on July 26. Even though it hasn't been formally announced yet, the movie is also rumored to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May. This would be a full-circle moment for Tarantino, who also premiered Pulp Fiction at Cannes 25 years ago.



Columbia Pictures / Via youtube.com