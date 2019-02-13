“Queer Eye” Season 3 Is Returning To Netflix Next Month

And Netflix teased Carly Rae Jepsen's new song in the announcement trailer! Can you believe?!

Christopher Smith / Netflix

Queer Eye fans, get hyped: The third season of the Netflix series officially returns on March 15. The news about Queer Eye’s return was accompanied by a preview of Carly Rae Jepsen’s new single, “Now That I Found You.”



WE'RE BAAACK HENNYS! Get ready to 💗 L<3VE YOURSELF! 💗 Queer Eye 3 launches March 15. HUGE thanks to @carlyraejepsen for this exclusive preview of her *NEW BOP*, "Now That I Found You.” 😘

"CAN'T WAIT," the singer tweeted. "Love you guys!! "



Starring Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, and Tan France, the reboot of the makeover show from the early ’00s originally launched on the streaming service last January and became instantly popular. A second season, filmed at the same time as the first, then premiered in June. After filming Seasons 1 and 2 in Atlanta and other surrounding areas in Georgia, the Fab Five went into production on Season 3 in Kansas City, Missouri, back in July.

"This season, these fearless ambassadors of taste are headed to Kansas City to bring their infectious brand of self-love, confidence, and encouragement to a whole new roster of heroes," a Netflix spokesperson said.



Christopher Smith /Netflix

The Fab Five were also in Japan last month filming a four-episode special, Queer Eye: We're in Japan, that's also due to air this year. Netflix says the show will see the team "bring their message of self-care and compassion to four Japanese men and women while exploring the country's rich culture and cuisine."